PFF Three-Round Mock: Packers Draft WRs With First-Round Picks

In a mock draft focused on the Green Bay Packers and their NFC North rivals, the Packers doubled up at receiver and outside linebacker.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Unless Justin Jefferson 2.0 falls into the Green Bay Packers’ laps, no one player will be able to get even close to replacing Davante Adams.

So, why not draft two receivers in the first round?

That’s what Seth Galina did a three-round NFC North mock draft for Pro Football Focus.

With the first-round pick acquired in the Adams trade, No. 22 overall, Gelina selected Ohio State receiver Chris Olave. Six picks later, at No. 28, he went with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

That would be an incredible haul to help the Aaron Rodgers-led passing game, given those receivers complementary skill-sets. Both are big-play receivers. Olave is an excellent route-runner, not unlike a younger Adams, and Burks is a bully with his run-after-catch ability.

“The Packers double up on important positions with their first four picks here. To start, they completely reshape their receiver room by drafting Chris Olave and Treylon Burks,” Galina wrote.

“Olave will hopefully replace some of Davante Adams‘ production on the more detailed routes present in the Packers' offense. Olave is fast but would probably be better as the team's new “possession” type receiver. In Burks, the Packers are getting a Marquez Valdes-Scantling replacement who also can fill some of the void left by the Adams trade. The team is going to need a player who can touch the ball in front of the line of scrimmage and make plays like Adams did. Burks can do that on screen passes and handoffs. He also has the speed to win deep on vertical routes.”

The Packers’ other major needs are outside linebacker and offensive tackle. At outside linebacker, Galina used the same approach as receiver by drafting two players. Offensive tackle was addressed in the third round.

To check out the identity of those players, and who the Packers’ rivals wound up with, click here

