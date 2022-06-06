Report: Rodgers Reports for Packers’ Minicamp

After skipping the first two weeks of OTAs, Aaron Rodgers' presence at the mandatory minicamp was expected.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the latest example of whatever Aaron Rodgers does or says is “news,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Green Bay Packers’ MVP quarterback has reported for mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers’ attendance for the camp, which will include practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, was never in doubt. After all, he said he’d attend.

“I’ll be back there a few more days (in May) and then for the (June) minicamp,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show during the first round of the NFL Draft. “I’m excited to get back there and get things going. I’m going to put in the time to make it work with those guys and we’re going to find a way.”

Rodgers skipped the first two weeks of the voluntary organized team activities. The Packers’ offseason program will conclude with the third and final week of OTAs next week. While quarterbacks coach Tom Clements downplayed Rodgers’ absence from OTAs, even with a fleet of new receivers to help break in, coach Matt LaFleur said he wanted “everybody” in attendance.

“I’m not comfortable with anybody not being here,” he added. “So, I’d like them all here. Like again, it’s their choice. So, next week is mandatory minicamp, so there’s consequences obviously for not coming.”

In more everything-Rodgers-says-and-does-is-news nonsense, his comments about retirement from The Match golf event last week set off something of a firestorm.

“I think about it [retirement] all the time,” Rodgers said during a segment with TNT's Ernie Johnson. “When you commit, you’re 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more.”

When asked about retirement the past couple years, Rodgers hasn’t been shy about discussing the subject. So, that he said he still thinks about retirement wasn’t exactly Earth-shaking news.

Rodgers signed a contract extension in March that keeps him tied to Green Bay through the 2026 season. If the 38-year-old were to retire after the upcoming season, it would have massive cap ramifications.

“The football part is the easy part,” Rodgers said before he and 44-year-old Tom Brady beat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. “That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy, obviously, set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.”

Rodgers skipped all of the offseason work last year when mired in his dispute with the team. A much stronger relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst led to the contract extension and set the stage for his participation at the minicamp this week.