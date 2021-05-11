Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search

The Fine Mess That Could Await Rodgers

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column, SI.com’s Albert Breer detailed the potential fines that await the MVP quarterback.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What happens if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t report for the mandatory minicamp next month? How about the start of training camp?

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column, SI.com’s Albert Breer detailed the potential fines that await the MVP quarterback.

Veteran minicamp (June 15 to 17): This is the first mandatory activity for Green Bay players, and Rodgers is subject to up to $95,877 for missing the three-day event. That’s not nothing, but I’d imagine he might be willing to swallow it prove his point.

Training camp (late July): Where the rubber meets the road. Under the new CBA, the team is required to fine him $50,000 per day and, because he’s not on a rookie contract, they can not go back and forgive those fines after they’re assessed, the way teams used to routinely do after holdouts came back in. That means missing the first 10 days of camp, which wouldn’t even get him to the first preseason game, would cost half a million bucks.

RELATED: DAVANTE ADAMS ON HIS FUTURE, RODGERS

First preseason weekend (Aug. 12 to 15): For each preseason game missed, Rodgers would be fined the equivalent of a regular-season game check. For Rodgers, that’s $816,666.67.

That’s serious money, though a mere drop in the bucket when compared to Rodgers’ career earnings on the field, let alone the untold millions of dollars he’s earned in endorsements.

Embroiled in a standoff with the franchise that drafted him in 2005, Rodgers has several options to consider. The most costly of those decisions would be retiring, since he’d have to pay back tens of millions of dollars.

After falling short in back-to-back NFC Championship Games with Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur made it clear he wants the reigning MVP back to make another run at a Super Bowl.

“I know the reports out there,” he said. “I mean, this guy is our quarterback, man, and he’s the leader of our team, and I want nothing more than to see him back in a Packer uniform. You know, we’ve been able to accomplish a lot of great feats over the last two years – two straight NFC Championship Games. I know the seasons haven’t ended the way we’ve wanted them to, but in my eyes he’s the greatest to ever do it. I don’t care about Super Bowls or whatnot, but we want him back here.”

Click here for Breer’s full MMQB column.

USATSI_15443873
News

The Fine Mess That Could Await Rodgers

USATSI_15311653
News

Adams: Rodgers’ Future ‘Potentially’ Could Impact His Future with Packers, Too

uphoff
News

Scouts Discuss Packers’ Seven Undrafted Free Agents

USATSI_13266857
News

This Packers Rookie ‘May Be Steal of College Free Agency’

Josh_Myers_Recalls_Incident_with_Brother-60967b26b25bef619bcc3ad7_1_May_08_2021_11_56_17_poster
News

Hard Knocks, Hard Work Make Myers’ NFL Dreams Come True

Gutekunst_Amari_Rodgers_Short_Not_Small-6096852e9fdd81120ff0ce90_1_May_08_2021_12_36_37_poster
News

Packers End Not-So-Short Trend with Amari Rodgers

USATSI_13704258
News

Stats for Packers Seventh-Round Pick Kylin Hill

Packers_SixthRound_Pick_Isaiah_McDuffie-6095f7d2b25bef619bcc3aa8_May_08_2021_2_41_02
News

Stats for Packers Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah McDuffie

Packers_OL_Cole_Van_Lanen_on_NFL_Dreams-6094a9519fdd81120ff0cc5a_1_May_07_2021_2_49_17_poster
News

Stats for Packers Sixth-Round Pick Cole Van Lanen