Top Linebackers in NFL Draft: Zack Baun

Bill Huber

Wisconsin’s Zack Baun, whose name was misspelled on his recruiting letter, is the No. 4 linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Brown Deer (Wis.) High School, Zack Baun was a brilliant athlete. In 22 career games at quarterback, he passed for 3,061 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 3,923 yards and 67 touchdowns. He also started on the school’s state champion basketball team and won state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The University of Wisconsin was so impressed that … it spelled his name “Brown,” not “Baun,” on the recruiting letter.

“That is a true story,” Baun said at the Scouting Combine. “I wasn’t ticked off. That was my ultimate dream school and I got the opportunity to play for the prestigious Wisconsin and wouldn’t change that for the world.”

In time, he got a new first name to go with the correct second name.

Video: Who is Zack Brown?

Sack Baun.

Baun had a breakout final season with 12.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles to be named one of six finalists for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

“I can believe I’m here,” Baun said. “I feel like everything in my life has been a risk. I was taking a risk transferring to Brown Deer), taking a risk playing quarterback, taking a risk playing outside linebacker. I had never even played defense in my life, but I knew with my hard work and my tenacity and willingness to get after it and be the best at whatever I’m doing, it’s a true competitive edge that’s helped me throughout.”

At 6-foot-2 3/8 and 238 pounds, most scouts don’t believe Baun is big enough to play on the edge in the NFL. He spent most of Senior Bowl week as an off-the-ball linebacker. A scout, who met with Baun at the Combine and watched him in person at Wisconsin’s pro day, said Baun has the goods to become an excellent off-the-ball linebacker.

“One of the teams identified me as like ‘The Toy’ – a can-do-it-all linebacker,” Baun said. “Give me the opportunity to rush the edge, play off the ball, drop into coverage, use all my skill-sets to the fullest.”

What we like

Baun has the athleticism (4.65 in the 40 at the Combine; 4.20 shuttle at pro day) and intelligence to make the position switch. He didn’t look out of place at all at the Senior Bowl. It’s a more-you-can-do league, with Baun perhaps playing linebacker on first and second down and becoming a blitzer on third down. They are different players, obviously, but former Badgers outside linebacker Joe Schobert thrived in his move to an off-the-ball position in the NFL. “Joe Schobert is a great example, a guy that’s made the transition. There’s guy like Kyle Van Noy, as well, that do a lot of different things in a really cool scheme. He’s able to play on the ball, off the ball and kind of show his athletic ability through the position he’s playing.”

What we don’t like

The position change will be a challenge, regardless of the situation. Without any offseason practices to get his feet wet, the challenge will be even greater. Because he was so good rushing the passer, he rarely had to play coverage for the Badgers. Playing coverage is part of the job description as a 3-4 inside linebacker. He might need a tightly tailored game plan to start. He missed 12 tackles (14 percent). At the Combine, he tested positive for a diluted urine sample.

