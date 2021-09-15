Week 2 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

After poor performances vs. New Orleans, should fantasy football players start Aaron Rodgers and Robert Tonyan?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After his dismal performance in Week 1, should owners of Aaron Rodgers in fantasy football sit the Green Bay Packers’ MVP quarterback for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions?

Not a chance, writes SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano. In his Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em look at the Week 2 quarterbacks, Fabiano lists Rodgers among the starters.

“This would have been seen as an obvious take last week, but some fantasy managers might be leery of Rodgers after his 1.3-point stink bomb last week. Consider this your reassurance. The best elixir for a struggling quarterback is a matchup against the Lions, who have surrendered the most points to the position since Week 9 2020. Keep the faith and start Rodgers once again.”

Rodgers is projected to throw for 304 yards and four touchdowns against the Lions after tossing two interceptions and posting one of the worst passer ratings of his career last week.

“There’s not much you can say other than they beat us, they played way better than us,” he said after the game. “We played bad, I played bad and uncharacteristic of how we practiced in training camp, obviously how I’ve played over the years. So, this is obviously an outlier moving forward. We’ll find out next week.”

Last season, Robert Tonyan tied All-Pro Travis Kelce for a tight ends-high 11 touchdown catches. Against the Saints, he caught only 2-of-4 targets for 8 yards. Fabiano lists Tonyan among the starters in his Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em piece on the tight ends.

“Tonyan and the entire Green Bay offense was in hibernation mode last week, but a home game against the Lions in front of a national TV audience should be good for what ails them,” Fabiano wrote. “Detroit has given up the 12th-most fantasy points to tight ends since Week 9 2020, and Tonyan bit their kneecaps to the tune of 25.1 fantasy points in their two matchups from last season.”

Fabiano also offers start/sit advice for running backs and receivers. At running back, Fabiano mentions starting both of Detroit’s running backs, Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift.

