September 15, 2021
Week 2 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

With some help ahead of Week 2, make the right adjustments and play the best matchup.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dec 8, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs with the ball against Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in the second half of a NFL game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Higbee at Colts (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Higbee is in a great position to rebound from a disappointing 2020 campaign. He's now the unquestioned top option at tight end after Gerald Everett's departure, and Matthew Stafford's presence is a clear upgrade over Jared Goff. Last week, he popped for five catches on six targets, and this week's matchup against the Colts makes him a viable No. 1 fantasy option.

Start ‘Em

Logan Thomas vs. Giants (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Thomas was targeted just three times in the opener, but he cashed one in for a touchdown and scored 12 points. He should see more work this week as the Football Team turns to Taylor Heineke as their starter. In this scenario, a tight end can be a young quarterback's best friend, and the Giants have allowed the seventh-most points to the position since Week 9 2020.

Jonnu Smith at Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith (55) and Hunter Henry (54) played almost an even number of snaps last week, but it was the former who led the duo in terms of targets, yards and fantasy points. This week's matchup against the Jets is favorable, as their defense has allowed eight touchdowns and the most fantasy points to tight ends over its last nine games. Consider Smith a low-end No. 1 option.

Robert Tonyan vs. Lions (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tonyan and the entire Green Bay offense was in hibernation mode last week, but a home game against the Lions in front of a national TV audience should be good for what ails them. Detroit has given up the 12th-most fantasy points to tight ends since Week 9 2020, and Tonyan bit their kneecaps to the tune of 25.1 fantasy points in their two matchups from last season.

More Starts

  • Kyle Pitts at Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Rob Gronkowski vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Jared Cook vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

  • Tyler Higbee at Colts (DraftKings: $4,100)
  • Jared Cook vs. Cowboys (DraftKings: $3,900)
  • Anthony Firkser at Seahawks (DraftKings: $3,400)

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Fantasy managers who started Gesicki last week know at least part of the reason he’s this week’s top sit ‘em choice. He played just 21 snaps (17 fewer than Durham Smythe) and was held without a catch on a pair of targets. With Will Fuller V coming back from suspension and rookie Jaylen Waddle now in the mix for opportunities, Gesicki is a real risk against a tough Buffalo defense.

Sit ‘Em

Austin Hooper vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I liked Hooper last week in a positive matchup with the Chiefs, but David Njoku led the Browns' tight ends in the major offensive categories. If he shares time with Njoku (and Harrison Bryant) and the Browns get Odell Beckham Jr. back, it could be tough for Hooper to produce. The Texans have also given up just three touchdowns to tight ends in their last 10 games.

Gerald Everett vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Everett put up a decent line in the opener, scoring a touchdown and 10 fantasy points. However, he was only targeted twice in the game, and Will Dissly had more targets, catches, and yards in a win over the Colts. I wouldn’t chase the points this week, as the Seahawks face a Titans defense that has allowed just four touchdowns to enemy tight ends in their last 10 contests.

Cole Kmet vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Kmet’s value is on the rise, as he seems to be the Bears’ No. 1 tight end. He played 51 snaps and had seven targets against the Rams, leading Jimmy Graham by wide margins in both categories. On the flip side, the Bengals have allowed just 4.4 catches per game and a mere two touchdowns to tight ends since Week 9 2020. At best, Kmet is a high-end No. 2 option for fantasy fans.

More Sits

  • Zach Ertz vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Eric Ebron vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Tyler Conklin at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

  • Mike Gesicki vs. Bills (DraftKings: $4,000)
  • Austin Hooper vs. Texans (DraftKings: $3,800)
  • Zach Ertz vs. 49ers (DraftKings: $3,700)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

