Who Is the New Wide Receiver U.?

The Green Bay Packers enter this year’s draft with a glaring need at receiver. Fortunately for general manager Brian Gutekunst, a loaded receiver corps awaits.

There’s the Alabama duo of Jerry Jeudy, a technically precise route-runner, and Henry Ruggs, whose big-time speed would force the way defenses line up.

There’s Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, who is in the mix with Jeudy and Ruggs to be the first receiver selected.

There’s LSU’s Justin Jefferson, who had a monster season from the slot and put up dominant numbers in the biggest games of the season.

There’s Baylor’s Denzel Mims, who had an excellent senior season and dominated at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine.

All five of those receivers are from schools who are vying to be the new “Receiver U.”

Sports Illustrated’s Reid Roster crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine — based solely on the numbers — which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern “Wide Receiver U.”

For all positions in this SI.com series, scoring is based on alumni who entered the NFL between 2010 and 2019 and were either (1) drafted or (2) undrafted but appeared in at least one game. Players who transferred during their college careers are counted only as part of the last program they played for. Players are only credited for the position at which they were drafted.

Which school finished No. 1?

