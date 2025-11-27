Laugh at Bill’s Week 13 NFL Predictions, Including Packers-Lions

DETROIT – If the Green Bay Packers can beat the Detroit Lions on Thursday, they not only would sweep them for the first time since 2020, but they’d set themselves up to get into the playoffs and perhaps keep their rival out of the postseason.

This is a big game for the Packers, who are a half-game behind the Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North but only a half-game ahead of the Lions for the final playoff spot in the NFC. Facing the toughest remaining schedule in the league , it could be a challenge to get back into the playoff race.

Who will win the Thanksgiving showdown?

Packers-Lions Prediction

The Lions have a fabulous homefield advantage at Ford Field, but the Packers with Jordan Love have not been intimidated. They stunned the Lions in 2023, a big game for the post-Aaron Rodgers Packers, and lost a back-and-forth shootout on a walk-off field goal last year.

These Packers could hardly be more different.

Due in large part to the addition of Micah Parsons, Green Bay’s defense is much stronger and in much better position to slow down what can be an offensive juggernaut.

The Packers have held eight of their 11 opponents to less than 20 points, second-best in the league. The takeaways, as promised, are finally coming, with three last week against Minnesota.

The question is whether the Packers can score enough points. It’s hard to believe that Love can be having the best season of his career but the offense can be so mediocre. But that’s been the reality for most of the season. Two-thirds of the way through the NFL season, you are who you are. What reason is there to believe an inconsistent offense can get its stuff together on a short week?

The problems start up front. The offensive line is consistently inconsistent with too many unforced errors. With those challenges, Josh Jacobs and Love too often are forced to try to turn nothing into something.

Moreover, without Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed, there’s no run-after-catch threat. It’s a Point A-to-Point B offense, without enough explosive plays to bypass B and C to get to Point D. In today’s NFL, it’s hard to score points that way.

The noise will be a factor, as well, with Sean Rhyan starting his third game at center and Anthony Belton perhaps starting his first game at right guard.

Finally, while this is a big game for the Packers, it’s a huge game for the Lions, who can’t afford to fall too far behind in the NFC playoff race. The Packers don’t have a lot of margin for error. The Lions have even less. All things being equal, the hungrier team tends to win.

Added together, one of the best teams in the NFL will play like it. The Packers will look forward to a potential playoff rematch.

Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 17.

Last week’s prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 16.

Season record: 7-3-1.

Week 13 NFL Predictions

Here are our Week 13 NFL predictions. Win or lose on Thursday, all eyes will be on the Chicago Bears’ game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears are in first place in the NFC North with an 8-3 record but have been outscored this season and haven’t beaten a team with a winning record.

Thursday: Lions over Packers, Chiefs over Cowboys, Ravens over Bengals.

Friday: Eagles over Bears.

Sunday early: Rams over Panthers, 49ers over Browns, Texans over Colts, Dolphins over Saints, Falcons over Jets, Buccaneers over Falcons, Jaguars over Titans.

Sunday afternoon: Seahawks over Vikings, Chargers over Raiders, Bills over Steelers.

Primetime: Broncos over Commanders on Sunday, Patriots over Giants on Monday.

Last week: 11-3.

Season: 118-60-1,

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody, though this week's Game-Wrecker, as chosen by @JacobSlinkman, could spoil the feast for the #Packers. ⬇️https://t.co/heNzdQpONn — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 27, 2025

More Green Bay Packers News