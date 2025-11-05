Packers Interested in Signing Playmaking Cornerback
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers didn’t make any trades at the deadline but that doesn’t mean general manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t looking to make one more big addition at a position of need.
As first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Packers are scheduled to host cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. on a free-agent visit.
Samuel started his tour with the Carolina Panthers, who beat the Packers on Sunday, and also will meet with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Packers are serious about signing him. So are the other teams; they wouldn’t waste his time, otherwise. There will be a lot to talk about, starting with Samuel’s health.
The Packers didn’t add to a cornerback room that includes the veteran trio of Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Carrington Valentine and the no-experience-whatsoever backups, Bo Melton and Kamal Hadden.
Samuel has six interceptions in 50 career games (47 starts). That’s as many interceptions as Nixon (three in 99 games, including 42 starts) and Hobbs (three in 58 games, including 43 starts) combined. Valentine has two interceptions in 40 games (22 starts).
Other than Sauce Gardner, who the Jets traded to the Colts for two first-round picks, he’s more talented than any of the six cornerbacks traded over the last month.
“He did not play well before he got hurt but is talented,” one high-ranking personnel executive said.
Speaking getting hurt: Samuel missed most of last season due to what he called “stinger symptoms.” In April, spinal fusion surgery was conducted by the Steelers’ neurosurgeon, Dr. David Okonkwo. He’s been cleared, but the Packers and other suitors will need to vet the injury first.
Health won’t be the only topic for discussion. As the last big fish in the free-agent pond, Samuel isn’t looking to merely restart his NFL career. He’ll be looking for the right fit to restart his career.
Could that fit be with the Packers?
Perhaps.
Samuel was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. That’s when Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley joined the Chargers’ coaching staff. He was the secondary coach in 2021 and 2022 and defensive coordinator in 2023.
He spoke highly of Samuel at the end of their first season.
“Resilience. Toughness. Short-term memory. Competitive character,” Ansley told Chargers.com. “All the things that make a corner unique that you have to have in the National Football League, he has those intangibles. He wants to be great, doesn't blink in adversity. The pressure doesn't get to him – he actually thrives in it.
“He's kind of got that same personality as Derwin (James). They're very competitive at heart but he's kind of a punch-the-clock, workman-type guy that goes about his business like a 10-year vet. Most of the time in the meeting rooms, you wouldn't know he was in there because he's locked in, doesn't say much, absorbing everything you say. As his position coach, if you tell him something one time, it's very rare that a rookie can get it and understand it. He brought that in Day 1.”
Before their three years together with the Chargers, Ansley tried to recruit Samuel to Tennessee but lost that battle to Florida State.
In three seasons with Ansley, Samuel played in 46 games with 43 starts. In each of the three seasons, he had two interceptions and double-digits passes defensed.
According to Stathead, Samuel in four seasons allowed a catch rate of 59.5 percent. In four games in 2024, he allowed a career-worst 66.7 percent catch rate but a career-low 7.6 yards per target.
Using Stathead’s data, 93 cornerbacks started at least 22 games from 2021 through 2025. That’s the number of starts for Valentine since entering the NFL in 2023. Here’s how Samuel ranks with Nixon, Hobbs and Valentine. (Note: The numbers are skewed a bit because of the extensive slot histories of Nixon and Hobbs.)
Completion percentage: Samuel, 39th, 59.5. Nixon, 86th, 66.7 percent; Hobbs, 90th, 70.1 percent. Valentine, 70th, 63.2.
Yards per catch: Samuel, 82nd, 13.0. Nixon, 6th, 9.8. Hobbs, 10th, 9.9. Valentine, 54th, 12.2.
Yards per target: Samuel, 78th, 7.8. Nixon, 20th, 6.5. Hobbs, 40th, 7.0. Valentine, 72nd, 7.7.
Passer rating: Samuel, 60th, 92.3. Nixon, 59th, 92.0. Hobbs, 87th, 104.5. Valentine, 53rd, 91.2.
Missed tackles: Samuel, 83rd, 13.3 percent. Nixon, 47th, 9.6 percent. Hobbs, 53rd, 11.7 percent. Valentine, 48th, 9.7 percent.
The numbers show Samuel is a playmaking cornerback though not necessarily a lockdown corner. He’s also a bad tackler.
Samuel has been almost exclusively a perimeter corner. He’s played 40 snaps in the slot.
The Packers’ primary defensive back grouping has had Nixon and Hobbs as the corners with Javon Bullard in the slot. Hobbs, however, was replaced in the starting lineup by Valentine the last two games, and that will continue with Hobbs out for at least a couple games with a minor knee injury.
Without the benefit of offseason practices of training camp, this would not be the time to try Samuel in the slot. His tackling issues and lack of heft probably wouldn’t make him a good fit there, anyway.
That means one player between Nixon, Hobbs and Valentine would be the odd man out and someone would have to move to the nickel position. Nixon and Hobbs have extensive slot experience, but not this season. According to PFF, Hobbs has played 38 snaps in the slot and Nixon has played three.
Samuel’s father, Asante Samuel Sr., was a fourth-round pick and the 120th overall selection in 2003. He finished his career with 51 interceptions, including league-high totals in 2006 and 2009. Asante Samuel Jr. was a second-round pick and the 47th overall selection in 2021.
They were not particularly close.
“People say, ‘Oh, he’s the son of Asante Samuel, so of course,’” Samuel Jr. said after he was drafted. “That’s kind of giving to his legacy and taking away from mine.… For some people, it’s like I’m trying to live off his name.”
The younger Samuel is a bit short at 5-foot-10 1/8 and undersized at 180 pounds, as measured at the 2021 Scouting Combine, but he ran his 40 in 4.41 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score was 7.46. He had four interceptions and 33 passes defensed in 32 career games at Florida State. That penchant for breaking up passes followed him to the NFL.
“I’ll never be the biggest, or even the fastest guy on the field, and I know that,” Samuel told Yahoo! after opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season. “I know my technique has to be great all the time. Playing with leverage. I see undersized cornerbacks playing against big receivers and they win because they play with technique.
“I am never going to make my [lack of] size a reason to fail. A lot of people out there are way smaller than me.”
