Packers’ Matthew Golden on Day 1 of Training Camp, Guardian Cap, Expectations
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ first-round pick, Matthew Golden, scored a touchdown during the first practice of training camp on Wednesday.
It was merely a step on the path toward being ready for the season-opening showdown against the rival Detroit Lions in 46 days.
“It felt good, just being able to get my feet back under me and come out here and play football with the guys,” Golden said. “Man, it’s just everything. I love playing football, and just to be able to be out where with everybody, it’s truly a blessing.”
Golden, of course, became the first receiver selected in the first round by the Packers since 2002. There’s pressure that comes with being a first-round pick at any position; there might be more on Golden based on the position and his potential of becoming the missing piece to lift last year’s underachieving passing attack.
General manager Brian Gutekunst believes Golden will be able to handle those expectations.
“Obviously, he played in a fishbowl in Texas and, obviously, they were in the playoffs,” Gutekunst said before practice. “So, hopefully, he experienced some of that stuff that’ll help him. But I think we have a pretty good support system here. The PR guys, they’ll help him out a little bit. He’s pretty resilient. But, yeah, that’s part of the National Football League, getting used to playing in Green Bay, Wis., and the spotlight that’s on this organization. But I’m pretty confident he’ll be able to get through that.”
It’s dangerous to put too many eggs into any rookie’s basket. However, the recent history of receivers selected in the first round has been strong, ranging from the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in 2020 to the Jaguars’ Brian Thomas last season.
He had a solid debut on Monday, including a touchdown reception from Malik Willis.
“Yeah, absolutely,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday when asked if Golden can contribute right away. “I think he’s definitely not afraid of hard work. He cares about the game, he’s going to put the time in, he’s going to be dedicated.
“Now, it’s fun. We get to football, and it’ll be great just to watch him when we get the pads on, when we go to practice against other teams, when we’re playing in those preseason games. There’s a lot of competition in that room, so those guys are going to have to fight for all those opportunities.”
Gutekunst hasn’t necessarily looked for immediate impact from his No. 1 picks. Jordan Morgan was a backup last year, just like Lukas Van Ness in 2023, Devonte Wyatt in 2022, Jordan Love in 2020 and Rashan Gary in 2019.
Could Golden be different, even in a crowded receiver room?
“For any of these guys that are coming in for their first year, you don’t know the opportunities that are going to be presented to themselves, to each player, and they’ve got to respond,” Gutekunst said. “We think he’s got a chance to certainly make an impact for our football team, and I think it’s going to be a competitive group. We took him for a reason (but), at the same time, he’s a third-year college kid, two years at Houston, one year at Texas. But so far so good.”
Golden spent his first two seasons at Houston, where undrafted Packers rookie Sam Brown caught more passes, before transferring to Texas. With the Longhorns, he emerged as the No. 1 receiver and go-to player in a powerhouse offense. The late-season production and 4.29-second time in the 40-yard dash catapulted him into the first round.
“I always had the vision that, whenever my opportunity came, I was going to take the most of it,” he said. “Man, it’s been my dream to go first round since I was 6. That’s something that was always in me, always instilled in me, and I just kept that mindset. So, whenever the biggest spotlight was there, I performed and did what I was supposed to do.”
As he did throughout the offseason, Golden wore a Guardian Cap, the same protective head covering worn by Romeo Doubs following his first concussion last season.
“I don’t plan on wearing it in games,” he said, “just in practice.”