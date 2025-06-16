Will Matthew Golden Make Sudden Impact for Packers? Here’s Projection
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time since 2002, the Green Bay Packers used their first-round pick on a receiver. What kind of impact will Matthew Golden make as a rookie?
DraftKings Sportsbook has over/unders for receiving yards for about 50 players, including two Packers. Golden’s projection is 725.5 yards and Jayden Reed’s is 700.5 yards.
“He’s been looking good,” quarterback Jordan Love said during last week’s minicamp. “I think from the get-go, from Day 1 when he got here, he’s showcased the versatility he has running routes, the speed he has and his ability to catch. I think for him, every day he’s been getting better just understanding what he needs to do.”
With increasing frequency, rookie receivers have made more of an immediate impact. Over the last five drafts, 14 receivers were selected in the general vicinity of Golden’s spot at No. 23. The Year 1 production includes seven players with at least 59 receptions and 628 receptions, including Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas and Baltimore’s Zay Flowers with 70-plus receptions and 850-plus yards.
From last year’s rookie class:
- Brian Thomas, Jaguars, No. 23: 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Xavier Worthy Chiefs, No. 28: 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns.
- Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, No. 31: 31 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns. (Pearsall was shot on Aug. 31 and was limited to 11 games.)
- Xavier Leggett, Panthers, No. 32: 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns.
Can Golden become an instant star in Green Bay’s spread-the-ball-around passing attack? Will he be so good that he’ll eventually be the receiver who commands more opportunities, as was the case down the stretch last season at Texas?
“Oh, man, the kid’s a stud,” fourth-year pro Romeo Doubs said during OTAs. “The kid’s playing fast right now, so I’m excited to see him.”
Playing fast will be the key for Golden so he can fully unlock his 4.29 speed in the 40 and impressive route-running ability.
“You could tell the first couple days there might be a couple routes here and there where he just might be thinking a little bit too much out there and not just going out there and playing fast, which is expected for someone who just got here and is learning the whole offense and everything,” Love said.
“I think the faster he can pick up everything, which I think he’s been doing a great job of understanding where he needs to be and just knowing that, but obviously the more installs, the more offense we put in, it gets harder. The more he can stay locked in with all that, I think he’s definitely going to be a playmaker for us and excited to see how far he can go.”
Reed, a second-round pick in 2023, led the Packers in receptions and yards each of his first two seasons. In 2023, Reed set the franchise rookie record with 64 receptions, was third with 793 yards and third with eight touchdowns.
Some noteworthy over/unders from DraftKings:
Davante Adams, Rams (available this offseason): 950.5.
DK Metcalf, Steelers (available this offseason): 950.5.
Cooper Kupp (available this offseason): 775.5.
Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers (rookie): 800.5.
Matthew Golden, Packers (rookie): 725.5.
Travis Hunter, Jaguars (rookie): 725.5.
Jayden Reed, Packers: 700.5.
