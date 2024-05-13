PFF Picks Packers’ Most Underrated Player
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a fabulous junior season at Virginia, Dontayvion Wicks looked like he could be one of the top receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. After a disappointing senior season, he fell into the fifth round, where he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Which version of Wicks did the Packers select?
The answer to that question became apparent down the stretch last season, which is why Pro Football Focus named Wicks the team’s most underrated player.
There were “multiple candidates” to choose from for PFF’s Zoltán Buday, but Wicks was one of PFF’s highest-graded receivers over the final seven weeks of the regular season.
“When he was healthy, man, he ran some great routes and he played competitive and he played physical,” passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said last week. “He was blocking for his guys and playing the right way. He has a tremendous skill-set with his footwork and the way he runs route with his pad level.”
The comparisons to Davante Adams were a bit absurd, but Wicks showed a consistent ability to get open. He caught the ball well with only two drops, and he paced the Packers’ receivers with nine missed tackles and 5.6 yards after the catch per catch, according to PFF. Of the 2023 rookie class of receivers, Wicks was just behind Jayden Reed with a fifth-ranked 2.04 yards per route.
Wicks finished his debut season with 39 receptions for 581 yards and four touchdowns. During his final three games, he caught 14-of-16 targeted passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He added two catches and a 20-yard touchdown in the playoff win at Dallas.
For the season, Jordan Love was rewarded with a 117.6 passer rating when throwing to Wicks. Of 23 rookie receivers who were targeted at least 20 times, that passer rating trailed only the Chiefs’ Rashee Rice (124.9) and Reed (123.1). He was guilty of a rookie-high three fumbles.
“I think the biggest thing is where you left off last year, you’ve got to stack that type of production and play to maintain those high-end results,” Vrable continued. “He’s looked exceptional right now. I’m very pleased where he’s at. A lot of these rookies don’t get to condition and train the right way because you’re going from a draft and visits and doing all this stuff.
“These last three months, he lived with J-Reed down in Florida for a little bit. They shared a Vrbo and they trained down there. The first offseason, sometimes when you see growth is because they really get to hone in on their football skills. There’s no class. There’s not visits. It is football 24/7 and he’s in great shape right now, and I’m just excited to see where this offseason and season goes for him.”
