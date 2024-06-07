With Experience Comes Great Expectations for Packers’ Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this point last year, Jordan Love was getting ready for his first minicamp as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. Playing under a one-year contract extension, a make-or-break season was on the horizon.
A lot has changed, obviously, since Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets and the Packers dove head-first into the great unknown. Love during the second half of last season emerged as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So, too, did his impossibly young group of pass-catchers.
With the calendar flipped to June 2024, the offense is in a “much different” spot, Love said at Packers OTAs on Tuesday.
“Those young guys that were rookies last year, it’s their first time hearing the calls and everything,” he continued. “Now, we’re at the level where we can change the plays at the line of scrimmage. They know the signals, so we can get to different plays if there’s not a perfect concept called.
“So, that’s a huge plus and bonus where we can take those steps forward this year and we’re not all on that basic level, where we can expand in the offense. I think everybody’s making those improvements.”
During the one practice open to reporters during the three weeks of OTAs, Love has been sharp and in control. He hasn’t surgically picked apart the defense – a good sign for that side of the ball – but he’s routinely made plays down the field. He’s been comfortable in the pocket, effective on the move and kept the ball out of harm’s way.
“It feels better,” Love said. “I’m seeing the game pretty well right now. Going on my fifth year in this same system, I have a much better feel (than) what I had last year. It’s just continuing to get better and better, but I think just being able to go out there in 2-minute and be able to change plays and everyone being on the same page is a huge bonus.”
Last year, the Packers finished 9-8 despite an inexperienced quarterback throwing to inexperienced receivers and tight ends. Love finished his debut season with 372 passes for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns. Of that, 324 receptions, 3,914 yards and 31 touchdowns are back with the team. That includes all 229 receptions, 2,891 yards and 27 touchdowns provided by the receivers.
At this time last year, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson were the closest things the Packers had to a veteran receiver. Now, Love has more than 1,200 snaps of regular-season and playoff experience alongside those young pass-catchers.
The rookies, in particular, flourished.
With veteran receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb joining Rodgers in New York and with Watson missing large chunks of the season, Jayden Reed set a Packers rookie record with 64 receptions and became the first rookie in NFL history with 60-plus receptions, 750-plus receiving yards, eight-plus receiving touchdowns, two-plus rushing touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards. Wicks, who hit his stride during the second half of the season, ranked fourth among rookies with 18 explosive receptions.
With veteran tight ends Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis not re-signed in free agency, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft combined for 65 receptions and 707 yards.
“It makes it way better, just knowing the offense already coming in,” Wicks said. “Last year, I spent a lot of time writing down plays and studying plays, which makes you play slower. This year, now that I know the plays a little better, it’s easier to get out on the field and play faster and not think a lot.”
At this point last year, Love faced the daunting challenge of having to replace a four-time MVP and sure-fire Hall of Famer. With one less-than-awe-inspiring start on his resume, it seems like mission impossible.
Instead, Love beat Rodgers by just about every measure in a statistical comparison of their opening seasons.
“I think he had a lot of confidence and a lot of poise starting out last year,” Watson said. “I think that we’re just seeing another level to him. I think his confidence is even greater. His poise is even greater. He’s leading this football team exactly the way that he should. I’m excited to see how he keeps on growing.”
So is everyone else. With a massive payday on the horizon, Love’s emergence has reopened a Super Bowl window that seemingly had slammed shut when Rodgers trudged off Lambeau Field a loser against Detroit in his final game with the team.
Veteran running back Josh Jacobs had options in free agency. Love wasn’t the reason why he signed with the Packers but he was a factor.
“The dude, man, for him to be as young as he is and to be playing at the type of level he is right now and only getting better, I think he’s going to legit be the next superstar quarterback in this league,” Jacobs said. “Obviously, I come in and see him every day put in the work and all the little things behind the scenes, and I think he has all the attributes to be able to do that.
“(He just has to) keep being confident in himself and keep being confident in his players, and he’ll get everything he wants.”
Last year at this time, the offense was the great unknown. Expectations were practically nonexistent. Now, with a year of seasoning, greatness is the expectation.
“Having everybody here right now at this time is very cool, just because of those relationships and getting closer with guys,” Love said. “You get to go out there and work and compete with them every day. I think this team’s in an awesome spot right now.”
