Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy on Packers’ Travis Glover
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Offensive tackle Travis Glover, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, is the perfect example of the importance of the Senior Bowl.
“I think it definitely helped him,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “I do think sometimes when you come from a small school, you may have more questions about level of competition. And then you walk out to the Senior Bowl and go against those guys and prove yourself a little bit, that certainly can help. In his case, it did.”
Glover started 57 games at Georgia State. Still, he was not invited to the Scouting Combine and was limited to the Hula Bowl for his all-star game. The Hula is a rung below the East-West Shrine Game and a few rungs below the Senior Bowl.
Because the Senior Bowl and East-West Game are held simultaneously, it can be slim pickings for someone like Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy when injuries force him to make a call to the bullpen – which was the case with Glover.
“This is a cool one, man,” Nagy told Packer Central. “I’m really happy for Glove. Think about this: We had 25 O-linemen on our roster. The Shrine Game had 20-some linemen on their roster. So, this guy was like late 40s, 50th guy on the street.”
One of the Senior Bowl’s scouts watched Glover at Georgia State’s season-opening game, and the staff had been “tracking” him all season through his week at the Orlando, Fla.-based Hula Bowl.
“Glover had a good week at the Hula Bowl and had some really good feedback from scouts around the league. If we were to pull up a guy, this would be a good guy for us,” Nagy said.
“He’s a big man, and what I loved about him is he came to Mobile and wasn’t overwhelmed. There wasn’t any anxiety. I mean, the dude came out confident. We threw him right in there and he held up in one-on-one pass-rush stuff against some really good players from the jump.”
The Packers entered the draft with a hole at offensive tackle after releasing former All-Pro David Bakhtiari and losing Yosh Nijman in free agency. Maybe the veteran addition of Andre Dillard, a former first-round pick, will help with the depth, but first-round pick Jordan Morgan was the only noteworthy addition.
Perhaps Glover, who measured 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms at pro day, can develop into the swing-tackle role that had been manned by Nijman.
“This is a big, long man and he can move his feet,” Nagy said. “I think he could be a swing tackle. I think he could play both spots. Probably more of a right tackle but could certainly get you out of games at left tackle. They could end up hitting on this guy. I really believe that.
“This guy has been through a lot. We felt fortunate that he was out there for us to get. So, really, really awesome to see how it ended for him.”
