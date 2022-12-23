Report: Packers, Jenkins Agree to Contract Extension

The Green Bay Packers and guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to a contract extension with an average salary that ranks second among guards.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Elgton Jenkins have agreed to a four-year contract extension, ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky reported on Friday.

The four-year deal is worth $68 million with a max of $74 million and includes a $24 million signing bonus, according to Demovsky.

The extension takes care of Green Bay’s top upcoming free agent and will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

The $17 million average trails only Indianapolis Colts standout Quenton Nelson ($20 million) among guards. Among all offensive linemen, Jenkins’ average ranks 13th behind seven left tackles, four right tackles and Nelson.

Coming off a torn ACL and with limited reps during training camp, Jenkins struggled a bit in his transition to right tackle. Beginning in Week 7 against Washington, the Packers moved him back to left guard, where he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020, and he’s rounded back into vintage form. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed zero sacks, hits or pressures the last four games.

This week, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

“Elgton is a warrior in everything that he does, man,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said recently. “He is truly a stud. I felt terrible for him for what happened last year and he’s battled his butt off to get back. Are there setbacks every week or every whatever? Is he feeling his best? He’ll never tell you. But when he comes out and plays on Sunday, he’s going to give it everything he has.”

Jenkins sat out the season-opening game against Minnesota and was a surprise inactive against Buffalo due to a foot injury sustained at practice. Otherwise, he’s played every snap in his 12 games.

“I was listening to a Kobe Bryant interview, and he was like, ‘You’ve got to get over yourself. It’s not about you, it’s about the team,” Jenkins said in October. “But, at the same time, you always strive to be the best player you can be, especially when, pre-injury, you were playing at a high level. You want to play to that level. Listening to that, he was just saying it’s about getting over yourself, how he’d make a shot, then missed a shot, missed a shot, and he basically got in the lab and started working on it, making his weakness his strength.”

While Jenkins struggled at right tackle, he thrived at left tackle in 2021 in place of injured David Bakhtiari until he sustained a torn ACL at Minnesota in November.

A premier player, Jenkins was the one must-sign free agent for the upcoming offseason.

Some of the Packers’ upcoming free agents include receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, defensive linemen Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed, kicker Mason Crosby, and two 2022 free-agent additions who have outplayed their contracts, cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon and safety Rudy Ford.

There will be more on this story throughout the day following media availability.

More Green Bay Packers News

Keisean Nixon makes returns seem like child’s play

Packers-Dolphins Thursday injury report: Bakhtiari provides update

Packers at Dolphins: Video preview

Watch the Packers (and more) with SI Tickets

Packers RB AJ Dillon on concussion scare

Yes, Aaron Rodgers meets with the receivers

Robert Tonyan should be impact player vs. Dolphins

Packers at Dolphins: How to watch, bet, stream

Belatedly, perhaps, but Packers finally replacing Davante Adams

Some good news on the injury front on a short week

Keisean Nixon, kick return legend

Updating the Packers’ spot in NFC playoff race