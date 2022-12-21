Packers at Dolphins: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) will face the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream and bet on the must-win game.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are scraping and clawing to get into the NFC playoff mix. The Miami Dolphins are doing the same to stay in position in the AFC playoffs.

Don’t talk about playoffs, though. The teams’ focus is on the big Christmas Day matchup in Miami.

“I don’t even want to talk like that, to be honest with you,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after his team knocked off the Rams on Monday night for its second consecutive win. “I think you’ve got to keep the focus on what’s right in front of you. Certainly, if you look at the totality of it, all three teams [on the remaining schedule] are really good football teams, so I don’t want to get too far in front of ourselves and just want to be the best we can be each and every day, each and every game, and that starts with Miami.”

While Green Bay is coming off back-to-back wins, the Dolphins have lost three straight. However, while Green Bay’s wins came at home against two of the NFC’s lightweights, the Bears and Rams, the Dolphins lost on the road to three of the NFL’s powers, the 49ers, Chargers and Bills.

“We’re about to go play Aaron Rodgers,” safety Jevon Holland told reporters when asked about the playoffs on Monday. “I played Tom Brady last year. We're about to play Aaron Rodgers, who has been in the league for years and arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play. So, what more do you have to focus on? This is a huge challenge, especially for me. This is Aaron Rodgers that we're talking about. It's AR-12. He's the guy. I'm excited. Definitely. It's Aaron Rodgers, bro. Discount double-check. The whole cheesehead thing.”

Here is this week’s viewing and betting information.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Dolphins

TV: Fox, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (commentary) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports for the full Sunday schedule.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Westwood One (JP Shadrick and Derek Rackley) and Sirius (Channel 82 or 226 and on the SXM app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: Noon, Sunday.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Records: Packers, 6-8. Dolphins, 8-6.

History: In a series that dates to 1971, the Dolphins lead 10-5. Miami won the first eight matchups but Green bay has won four of the last five. In their last trek to Miami, way back in 2014, the Packers won 27-24 on Aaron Rodgers’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Quarless with 3 seconds remaining. In their last matchup, a 31-12 Packers victory at Lambeau Field, Aaron Jones ran 15 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers are 2-1 on Christmas, with a victory over Cleveland last year, a win vs. Chicago in 2011 and a loss to Chicago in 2005. Those three games were played at Lambeau Field.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 45-18). Dolphins – Mike McDaniel (first season, 8-6).

Referee: Land Clark is in his third season as a referee. The home team had the better winning percentage in his games in 2020 and 2021 but the road team is 9-4 this season. During his three seasons, his crews have been right around the league averages for penalties and penalty yards per game.

Weather: Cloudy, high of 59, chance of showers.

Tickets: Seats start at $174 at SI Tickets.

Packers-Dolphins Betting Guide

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The over/under is 49.5 points. The Packers are 4.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, down from the 6 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, 54 percent of the money and 60 percent of the bets are on the Dolphins.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +20000 to win the Super Bowl. That’s an improvement over +25000 before beating Chicago a couple weeks ago. At FanDuel, the Packers are +18000 to win the Super Bowl. First, they’d have to get to the playoffs. They are +880 to make the postseason at FanDuel, an implied probability of 10.2 percent.

After a late push, receiver Christian Watson has fallen back to +800 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel. Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is a huge favorite at -290.

