2024 NFL Draft Schedule + TV Info
The 2024 NFL Draft has arrived. It will almost certainly be a pretty uneventful day in the Queen City as the Carolina Panthers are not scheduled to be on the clock until the first pick of the second round.
That being said, what happens tonight will help us better understand what the Panthers may do with that 33rd overall pick. Are the top two centers gone? Will there be a run on receivers? Does a certain pass rusher or corner unexpectedly drop? These unknowns are what make the draft fun, even if you’re not picking on day one.
This year’s draft will be held at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. The event will be televised/streamed on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Info for how to watch can be found below.
2024 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE
Round 1: Thursday, April 25th, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26th, beginning at 7 p.m. EST.
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27th, beginning at 12 p.m. EST.
OUR COVERAGE PLAN
Minutes after the first round comes to an end, we will drop a new, day-two only mock draft projecting the Panthers' picks. Head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan are scheduled to meet with the media after the first round - we will have quotes from them up within an hour of that presser. We will also rank the best players available after round one, based on fit, which will release Friday morning.