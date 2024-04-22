Albert Breer Breaks Down the Panthers’ Draft Needs
The 2024 NFL Draft is just days away from taking place and the Carolina Panthers are one of a handful of teams that have several holes to fill with limited picks at their disposal.
Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer recently details the top team needs for all 32 teams heading into .
For Carolina, he has wide receiver, edge, cornerback, and defensive tackle as the top four.
“Supporting Bryce Young will certainly be a priority, and given the strength of the receiver class, it’s not out of line to think that new GM Dan Morgan will tap into wideouts at Nos. 33, 39 or 65. That said, having the first pick in the second round can put a team in a position of power on the Friday of draft weekend, so it’d hardly be shocking to see Morgan hold an auction for the pick after the first round to grow the team’s draft warchest.”
Having the 39th pick gives Carolina a crutch of sorts in that if they receive a really strong offer from 33, they don’t have to worry about missing on a particular crop of players. They’ll be back on the clock six spots later and will still have a chance of getting someone they really like while adding a pick or two in the middle-late rounds.
The only position Breer did not mention was center. Yes, Austin Corbett should have a successful transition over from guard but the health is certainly a concern. Plus, if one of the top two center prospects (Jackson Powers-Johnson, Zach Frazier) makes it to 33, Morgan may have a hard time passing on them.