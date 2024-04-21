Carolina Panthers 7-Round Mock Draft: All Offense
A few years back, the Carolina Panthers made NFL history by making every single one of their selections in the draft on the defensive side of the football.
With all of the focus on piecing together a better product around Bryce Young, we’ll make today’s mock draft projections solely on the offensive side of the ball.
RD 2, Pick 33: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Frazier is the easy pick here. He can start from day one - yes, even with Corbett in place - and more importantly, he solidifies the new-look offensive line. With Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt flanked to his left and right, he’ll be stepping into a terrific situation.
RD 2, Pick 39: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
This guy is going to end up a Panther in one way or another, isn’t he? Carolina either really, really likes him or it’s a major smoke screen. I don’t believe it’s the latter.
RD 3, Pick 65: TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Brock Bowers is clearly TE1 in this class, but could Sinnott be TE2? His versatility jumps off of the screen with his ability to play tight end, full back, or even in the slot. An improved weapon in the passing game who has the background of being a block-first tight end. Very intriguing player that Dave Canales could do a lot of things with.
RD 4, Pick 101: RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
I firmly believe the Panthers want to add to the running back room at some point in the draft. In this exercise of taking all offensive players, taking one here in the fourth makes a lot of sense. Allen has starting potential, albeit a couple years down the road.
RD 5, Pick 141: OL Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
Nourzad may be an option for the Panthers at center if they don’t land Frazier or Jackson Powers-Johnson. But he also has the ability to play guard and did so at the collegiate level before permanently moving to center. The Panthers spent a lot of money on Lewis and Hunt, but they’re going to need some depth and Nourzad can supply that at guard and center.
RD 5, Pick 142: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
A former teammate of Bryce Young’s who has big play ability. This past season, Burton averaged 20.5 yards per reception with eight of his 39 receptions going for six. He saw his production increase year over year across the board.
RD 7, Pick 240: RB Kimani Vidal, Troy
I’m not a huge fan of drafting two running backs, but Vidal was the best offensive player available on the board that wasn’t a receiver - and no, I’m not taking three receivers. Vidal has rushed for over 2,700 yards over the last two seasons while catching 44 passes for 341 yards. Also, Jonathan Stewart signed off on this one.