The Carolina to Buffalo Pipeline Continues
The running joke in Charlotte is that the Carolina Panthers have been somewhat of a feeder system for the Buffalo Bills over the years, especially on the defensive side of the football. Former Carolina defensive coordinator, and now head coach of the Bills, Sean McDermott, has signed numerous former Panthers since 2017 and added another to that long list yesterday.
The majority of those signings were established players who spent a handful or more years in Carolina. This one is a little different. On Thursday evening, they agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Deion Jones, who spent just one season with the Panthers.
The former Pro Bowler and longtime Atlanta Falcon signed with the organization late last summer and saw his role grow over the course of the season. He appeared in 13 games and made three starts, tallying 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, six passes defended, one QB hit, and a sack.
