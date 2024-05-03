DJ Chark Becomes Latest Ex-Panther to Sign in L.A.
After just one season with the Carolina Panthers, veteran wide receiver DJ Chark is officially moving on. Late Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Chark is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, worth up to $5M.
It took Chark, and everyone else for that matter, a while to get going last season but he ended the year with 35 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns. Toward the back end of the season, he became one of Bryce Young’s top targets and had a big game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve where he hauled in eight receptions for 98 yards and two scores.
He will join former Panther teammates center Bradley Bozeman and tight end Hayden Hurst, who signed with the Chargers earlier this offseason.
