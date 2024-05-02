Cam Newton: 'A Lot of People Would Take CJ Stroud Number One Over Bryce Young'
Cam Newton has been one of Bryce Young’s biggest benefactors. Through every step and misstep of Young’s abysmal rookie season, Ace Boogie had the young gunslinger’s back.
Newton was quick to pin the franchise’s problems on the Panthers’ coaching staff, front office, and ownership instead of throwing blame on Young. Throughout a tumultuous season where Young had been thrown under many a bus speeding down I-77, Newton was firm in his belief that Bryce Young was the right pick at number one overall for the Carolina Panthers.
Until now.
On a recent episode of his “4th and 1” podcast, Newton reiterated what many have thought and said aloud since the 2023 season kicked off last September. Carolina should have picked CJ Stroud.
“I guarantee it.. Knowing what we know now I think a lot of people would take CJ Stroud number one over Bryce Young…CJ Stroud is a star.”
When the Panthers swapped picks and players with the Chicago Bears and moved up to number one overall in 2023, their choice was clearly between Young and Stroud. Draftniks across the country dissected both of their games, and there was never a consensus number one overall pick.
After one full season, Stroud has lapped Young in the race for the best quarterback from the 2023 draft. Eye test, statistical analysis, film breakdowns, you name it, CJ Stroud came out of 2023 in much better shape that Bryce Young. Now, even the greatest quarterback in the history of the Carolina Panthers is on the side of the NFL’s Rookie of the Year that resides in Houston, not the young signal-call in his backyard.