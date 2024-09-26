Why Diontae Johnson sat out Panthers practice today, other injury updates for Week 4
The Carolina Panthers found their new starting quarterback, and they seem to have found their new number one wide receiver at the same time. In Sunday's break-through win over the Las Vegas Raiders Diontae Johnson was targeted 14 times, nearly three times as many as any other Carolina pass-catcher. Johnson caught eight of them, totaling a game-high 122 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson may not be 100% this week, but he is planning to play in Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Today Johnson was one of five players who were listed as non-participants at practice. Johnson has a groin injury but he told reporters afterwards that the field conditions (heavy rain) played into his decision to sit out today and he's good to go.
Diontae Johnson on his status for Week 4
Panthers Thursday injury report
As for the rest of today's injury report: cornerback Lonnie Johnson (hip), left guard Damien Lewis (elbow), defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot) and right tackle Taylor Moton (rest) also sat out Thursday's session. Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee) was upgraded to limited after sitting out Wednesday. And safety Nick Scott (quad) was also listed as limited. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also returned to practice after getting a rest day. Running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) was also a full-go after being limited to start the week. Last but certainly not least, starting quarterback Andy Dalton (ankle) has been a full participant each day so far.
Bengals injury updates
On the other side, Joe Burrow is dealing with a long-term wrist issue, but it doesn't seem to be affecting his game. Heading into Week 4 Burrow has five touchdown passes, no picks and ranks eighth in QBR. Burrow was listed as a full participant today and yesterday. However, defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins, tight end Tanner Hudson, defensive end Trey Hendrickson sat out today's practice, as did right tackle Trent Brown - who is done for the season after suffering a knee injury Monday night.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider predicts Bryce Young has made last start for Panthers
Andrew Whitworth gives grim take on Young’s future with Panthers
Jaycee Horn’s strong start positions him for a contract extension
JJ Jansen tells behind-the-scenes story of David Tepper drink toss