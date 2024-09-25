NFL insider predicts Bryce Young has started his last game for the Carolina Panthers
Life comes at you fast, especially when you're a starting quarterback in the NFL. A month ago Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was coming off a strong preseason scoring drive against the Buffalo Bills after a sharp joint practice with the New York Jets. By all accounts he looked much better on the field than he did during his rookie season and seemed to be poised for a breakout year.
Fast forward four weeks and it's not unreasonable to believe that Young may never start another game at this level, at least for this particular franchise. Young bombed the first two games of the season in a historically-bad way, paving the way for his benching and Andy Dalton's ascension. The way Dalton played compared to Young makes it impossible to do anything but go forward with Dalton as the team's undisputed QB1 for now.
What comes next for Young and the Panthers? At least one reporter thinks it's over and Young will get traded, if not before the deadline, then next offseason. Here's ESPN's Dan Graziano on the situation.
ESPN on Bryce Young situation with Panthers
"In one week, Dalton made this look like a legitimately good NFL offense, whereas with Young, it was absolutely the worst. If Dalton keeps playing well and Carolina actually wins some games, how can the coaching staff look the rest of the roster in the eyes and say it is going back to Young just because he's the future. He's not -- not anymore. Barring an injury to Dalton, I say there's a better chance that Young gets traded before the deadline or in the offseason than he starts again for the Panthers."
The only problem is that the Panthers aren't going to get anything close to a decent return for Young if they trade him now without giving him a chance to show he can do better than he did Weeks 1-2. According to Jonathan Jones at CBS Sports, his sources say that a fourth-round draft pick would be the highest offer Carolina would get for Young in a trade.
