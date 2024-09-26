Andrew Whitworth gives grim take on Bryce Young’s future with Panthers
The optics don't look great for Bryce Young in Carolina, especially after Andy Dalton stepped right in and lit up the Raiders' defense, leading the Panthers to a convincing 36-22 win.
If Dalton continues to play well and keep the Panthers in the hunt for the NFC South, there's a good chance Dave Canales and Co. won't turn the keys of the offense back over to Young at any point this season. Perhaps the only two scenarios for Young to reclaim the job are if Dalton gets hurt or the Panthers are eliminated from playoff contention late in the season.
Former longtime NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is among the bunch who believes Young is better served to be traded and start anew.
“I think that really what happens is some of these guys, you look at it and you go, well, it’s year two. The reality is year one was such a disaster in the sense of how he was getting hit, how things went. Then you start to tear down a guy’s confidence level and then they start to think all of the negative things while they’re playing football. And to me, when you watched him at the beginning of this year, people will say he hasn’t gotten any better and these things like…I look at that and I see a guy who has been beaten down confidence-wise, not had the games play out the way he would like to and it’s just made him second-guess himself all the time. And he doesn’t believe what he’s seeing. He doesn’t believe when he’s moving around. He doesn’t have confidence in himself to go out and be successful. You see it in the play.
"And then you see down the raod when they get another opportunity and they get in the right situation whether it be Baker (Mayfield), or Sam (Darnold), or Geno Smith, you name the guys down the line that get these opportunities later that the right fit happens. And then you’re like man, where did this come from? No, it’s always there. It’s just a matter of who can bring it out of him. I don’t think this is the end for Bryce Young. He’s got to find a better situation. I don’t think it’s going to be in Carolina, personally. I think eventually he’s going to have to go somewhere else and get a new coach, a new surrounding.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Adam Thielen going on IR means for the Panthers’ WRs
Are Bryce Young’s days with the Carolina Panthers numbered?
Dave Canales commits to Andy Dalton starting moving forward
Ochocinco apologizes to Carolina WRs for his bad Week 2 take