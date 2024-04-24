Diontae Johnson Was ’Surprised’ by Trade to Panthers
There had been some rumblings that the Pittsburgh Steelers would move off of Diontae Johnson, but when the trade to Carolina actually went down, Johnson was caught off guard.
“I was suprised, but blessed at the same time - a fresh start somewhere. I’ve been in Pittsburgh five years so, I’m just getting acclimated and ejoying the process right now. It’s a business at the end of the day. I can only control what I can control. I’m appreciative of the Panthers taking a chance on me and giving me a fresh start. I’m here to work and turn things around.”
When asked if he felt a fresh start was needed for both he and the Steelers, Johnson responded, “That’s up to them. Like I said, I can only control what I can control. I’m here and ready to work.” Johnson did note that the trade does add a bit of a chip to his shoulder, but understands that at the end of the day, it’s a business.
Speaking of business matters, Johnson comes to Carolina playing on the final year of his contract. If all goes well, one can assume Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and co. will do everything they can to keep Johnson in the fold for years to come. But for Diontae, those discussions are not at the forefront of his priorities, at least not at the moment.
“Whatever happens, happens. I’m just here to do my job and if they feel like they want to go down that road then that’ll come. I’m not really worried about contract extensions right now. I’m just here to try and help the team win. That’s all I’m here for.”
During his time in Pittsburgh, Johnson had moments where he would get in his own head and even admitted to that during his press conference on Tuesday.
“It was a lot of ups and downs. Everybody’s not perfect. They did what they could over there. I couldn’t control what they did over there. I could only do my job and that’s what I did. I had a lot of issues and not mental issues, but like every great receiver wants the ball and want to make plays. I’m not trying to say I’m selfish or whatever, but I just know what I can bring to the table. They did what they did over there and I’m just happy to be here.”