Five Players Who Could Fall to the Panthers in the Draft
The back end of the 2024 NFL Draft could go a million different ways. There’s no way of telling how it will all unfold, but every year there are a handful of prospects that unexpectedly fall to the second round.
Carolina owns the top pick of the second and will be nervously watching the final few picks of the first, hoping the guy they want makes it to them.
Today, we look at five players who are widely projected as first rounders that could still be available when the Panthers are on the clock at No. 33.
C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
There are several teams in the first round who could take Powers-Johnson or Zach Frazier, the top two center prospects in the draft. But I could also see those teams passing to fill other needs. If Powers-Johnson is still on the board when Carolina is on the clock, Dan Morgan will have a good problem on his hands with a tough decision.
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Wiggins has elite speed and fits right into what Dan Morgan is looking for in the draft - a playmaker. He led the Tigers in pass breakups in 2022 with 12 to go along with a pick-six and a blocked kick. This past fall, Wiggins logged nine PBUs, two interceptions (one pick-six) and two forced fumbles. I have a strong first round grade on him, but if there is a run on receivers there’s a chance he could fall to Carolina.
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
Robinson is viewed as first round pick by a lot of folks around the league, but with just one year of high level production there is some hesitation labeling him as a surefire first rounder. He’s a talented pass rusher, but needs to add a few more clubs to his bag. Being a one-trick pony in the NFL isn’t going to get it done.
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
The numbers may not show it, but Robinson is one of the best pass rushers in this class. Between his time at Maryland and Penn State, Robinson combined for 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 scaks. Teams paid a lot of attention to him, throwing doubles and chipping him with tight ends. That said, you would expect the sack total to be a bit higher. Lance Zierlein of NFL Network sees him as a boom-or-bust prospect and I share that opinion.
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Personally, I’m not that high on Coleman. Although he’s projected by many to go in the first, I have a third round grade on the former Seminole. He struggles to get separation early in routes and is inconsistent against press coverage. I can see several teams toward the back end of the first shying away from him and perhaps consider taking Troy Franklin, Xavier Legette, or even Ladd McConkey over him.