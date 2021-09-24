September 24, 2021
Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Injures Foot, Won't Return

Carolina has another starter ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers ruled out rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn for the remainder of the game after suffering a foot injury in the third quarter. Horn was dropping back in pass coverage and just fell to the ground with no one around him. Horn immediately signaled for the trainers and was carted off to the locker room.

Also in the latest injury report update, safety Juston Burris (groin) is doubtful to return.

