How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Dolphins

Week 12

Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Hard Rock Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

Last week was an emotional one for the Panthers as they welcomed back Cam Newton to Bank of America Stadium. It was a great game but Carolina's defense couldn't get off the field against the Washington Football Team. Couple that with a struggling 3rd down offense and you'll see why the Panthers came out on the losing end. Today, Carolina is essentially in a must-win situation if they want to keep their playoff dreams alive. A loss won't completely knock them out but with the challenging upcoming schedule, it will make it harder.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

