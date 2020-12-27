Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Washington

Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game
Author:
Publish date:

Week 15

Carolina Panthers (4-10) vs Washington Football Team (6-8)

FedEx Field, 4:05 p.m (Saturday)

Quick Preview

Emotions will be running high for some on Sunday evening as former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will coach against his former team for the first time since being fired in 2019. 

Rivera says he won't let the storylines become too much of a distraction because there is a lot on the line for Washington as they sit atop the NFC South division standings with the playoffs in sight.

For the Panthers, they will likely be without running back Christian McCaffrey once again and a few other key players, such as CB Troy Pride Jr., DE Brian Burns, and OT Russell Okung who may be out for this week's game as well.

This game has all the makings of a low-scoring affair with two lackluster offenses and two well-coached defensive units. Don't be surprised if this game comes down to the bitter end.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: CBS (Ian Eagles, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

