List of Inactives for Panthers vs Broncos

The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

S Juston Burris

S Myles Hartsfield

TE Giovanni Ricci

LB Cory Littleton

OT Larnel Coleman

DT Matt Ioannidis

DENVER BRONCOS INACTIVES

WR KJ Hamler

WR Jerry Jeudy

CB Michael Ojemudia

CB K'Waun Williams

S Anthony Harris

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

DL Jonathan Harris

