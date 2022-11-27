List of Inactives for Panthers vs Broncos
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB PJ Walker
S Juston Burris
S Myles Hartsfield
TE Giovanni Ricci
LB Cory Littleton
OT Larnel Coleman
DT Matt Ioannidis
DENVER BRONCOS INACTIVES
Scroll to Continue
Read More
WR KJ Hamler
WR Jerry Jeudy
CB Michael Ojemudia
CB K'Waun Williams
S Anthony Harris
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
DL Jonathan Harris
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.