Individual + Team Stats in the Panthers Win Over the Jets

PASSING

Sam Darnold 24/35 279 yards TD

RUSHING

Christian McCaffrey 21 carries 98 yards

DJ Moore 1 carry 14 yards

RECEIVING

Robby Anderson 1 catch 57 yards TD

Christian McCaffrey 9 catches 89 yards

Dan Arnold 2 catches 6 yards

Ian Thomas 1 catch 17 yards

DJ Moore 6 catches 80 yards

Chuba Hubbard 2 catches 4 yards

Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 catches 26 yards

DEFENSE

Shaq Thompson 10 tackles, INT, TFL, 3 PBU, 1 QB hit

Donte Jackson 6 tackles, 1 PBU

Jermaine Carter Jr. 5 tackles, 1 QB hit

Jeremy Chinn 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit

Haason Reddick 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

Derrick Brown 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit

Jaycee Horn 3 tackles

Juston Burris 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Yetur Gross-Matos 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Myles Hartsfield 2 tackles, 1 PBU

Brian Burns 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit

DaQuan Jones 2 tackles

Marquis Haynes 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits

Frankie Luvu 1 tackle

Morgan Fox 1 tackle

Bravvion Roy 1 tackle

Davison Nixon 1 tackle, 0.5 sacks, 1 QB hit

Sean Chandler 1 tackle

KICKING

Ryan Santoso 2/2 - long of 29 yards

PUNTING

Joseph Charlton 6 punts 225 yards (37.5 yards/punt)

KICK RETURN

Tormmy Tremble 1 return 21 yards

Chuba Hubbard 1 return 21 yards

PUNT RETURN

DJ Moore 1 return 9 yards

Alex Erickson 3 returns 31 yards

TEAM STATS (NYJ | CAR)

Total yards: 252 | 381

Passing yards: 207 | 270

Rushing yards: 45 | 111

3rd down eff.: 4/13 (31%) | 4/14 (29%)

4th down off.: 1/2 (50%) | 0/1 (0%)

Turnovers: 1 | 1

Time of possession: 28:40 | 31:20

Red zone: 1/1 (100%) | 1/4 (25%)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.