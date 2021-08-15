Initial Reactions Following Panthers Preseason Loss to Colts

The preseason is finally underway for the Carolina Panthers as they traveled to Indianapolis for their first game on Sunday, Aug 15. Colts won by a final score of 21-18.

Here are my initial reactions following the Panthers' preseason loss:

Terrace Marshall Jr. is going to be a problem

Terrace Marshall Jr. made a big statement in his first live-game action. On the Panthers' first drive, PJ Walker escaped the pressure from the Colts defensive line and hit Marshall on a streak down the right sideline. The rookie wide receiver finished off the day with three receptions for 88 yards. Not bad for playing just the first half of the game.

Marshall can make an immediate impact as the WR3 for Carolina. DJ Moore and Robby Anderson will command opposing teams' best corners setting up the rookie with some favorable matchups. Walker targeted Marshall a few times in the red zone but they were unable to connect. This was a great teaser for what is to come from the Panthers' 2021 second-round pick.

The LT Position is shaky

The Panthers have a big problem. We have reached the middle of August and the starting left tackle position is still up for grabs. Trent Scott committed two costly penalties leading to local play-by-play announcer, Steve Smith, to admit "Scott is in over his head".

Scott was never going to be the team's starting LT but he is in the running to help the team, if needed, off the bench. It's not a good sign that the Panthers have had all summer to sort out the offensive line and still don't seem to have a plan in place. The first regular-season game is less than a month away so time is running out to get this unit prepared to protect starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Sean Chandler had a statement game

A lot of positions are set in stone for the Panthers but strong safety is not necessarily one of them. Sean Chandler asserted that he deserves more playing time. Juston Burris is listed as the starter and will get every opportunity to do so. However, if he misses time at any point this season, then Chandler is making a case that he should be the primary replacement.

Chandler ended the day with 4 tackles including a huge hit on third down where he stonewalled Colts running back Marlon Mack for a loss of four yards. He was exactly where he needed to be on every play almost always ending up around the ball-carrier.

PJ Walker looks to be the QB2

PJ Walker further supplanted Will Grier as the backup quarterback. He has the athletism and awareness to make big-time throws like the one he fired to Marshall in the first quarter. He is also inconsistent and holds onto the ball too long at times.

Despite some of his shortcomings, he continues to outplay former third-round pick, Will Grier. Walker finished 10-for-21 on the day throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown. Grier went 6-for-10 throwing for just 43 yards. To be fair, Grier had a lot fewer throwing opportunities than Walker. But the fact that the coaching staff continues to give Walker more looks indicates that they are set on him being the primary backup option.

