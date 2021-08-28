Initial Reactions Following the Panthers Preseason Win Over Steelers

The Panthers wrap up the preseason with a much-needed win against the Steelers by a final score of 34-9. While these games don't officially count in the standings, it has to feel good to go into the regular season with a victory.

Here are my initial reactions following the game:

The defense continues to impress

Entering the 2020 season, the Panthers' defense was a mix between a bunch of young guys and a few underperforming veterans. As the year went on the unit gained chemistry and surprised a lot of teams. In the first half of this preseason game, that same defense showed up new and improved.

Defensive end Brian Burns wreaked havoc on Steelers' quarterback Dwayne Haskins thanks in part to some added pieces to the defensive line around him. He also made a rare interception on a tipped ball that was intended for the fullback, Derek Watt. Perhaps the most improved area of the defensive unit was the secondary. Rookie first-round pick Jaycee Horn showed his ability to potentially be an NFL shutdown corner sooner rather than later. The added depth has allowed Jeremy Chinn to return to the safety spot which helps the entire team out.

While there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Carolina's defense it is important to remember that they were matched up against the Steelers' second-team offense. Still, the starters were able to shut out the Steelers' offense and the second-team defense only allowed a field goal and a last-minute touchdown.

Sam Darnold shows a glimpse

This was the first time we have gotten to see extended game-action from the Panthers' new starting quarterback, Sam Darnold. He made some impressive throws that show why he was the No. 3 overall pick followed by some head-scratching ones.

Darnold finished the day doing exactly what he needed to do against the Steelers' second-team defense going 19-for-25, 162 yards, and adding two touchdown passes. This should allow him to enter Week 1 with the added confidence he needs to go up against his former team, the New York Jets. The Panthers' offense showed a glimpse of what they have the potential to be with Darnold at the helm and that should have fans excited for the regular season.

The WR Trio is dangerous

Second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. has been the Panthers preseason MVP as far as I'm concerned. He added to that with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in this one gaining some chemistry with Darnold in the process.

DJ Moore led the team with 6 catches and 48 yards adding some big catches on third downs to keep a couple of drives alive. He appears to be Darnold's go-to receiver early on and should have another 1,000-yard season in store.

What a week for Robby Anderson. On Tuesday he agrees to a two-year $29.5 million contract extension. On Friday night he reconnects with former-teammate Darnold on a beautiful back-shoulder touchdown catch.

The trio of Moore, Marshall, and Anderson is already in mid-season form. It's scary to think what these talented pass-catchers can do together all year long.

