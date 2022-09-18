List of Inactives for Panthers at Giants
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are just one hour away from kickoff in MetLife Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
OL Cade Mays
WR Laviska Shenault
DL Phil Hoskins
DE Amaré Barno
LB Brandon Smith
NEW YORK GIANTS
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
WR Wan'Dale Robinson
DB Jason Pinnock
DB Aaron Robinson
DB Nick McCloud
LB Azeez Ojulari
OL Tyre Phillips
