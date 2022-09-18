List of Inactives for Panthers at Giants

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are just one hour away from kickoff in MetLife Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

OL Cade Mays

WR Laviska Shenault

DL Phil Hoskins

DE Amaré Barno

LB Brandon Smith

NEW YORK GIANTS

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

DB Jason Pinnock

DB Aaron Robinson

DB Nick McCloud

LB Azeez Ojulari

OL Tyre Phillips

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.