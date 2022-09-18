Skip to main content

List of Inactives for Panthers at Giants

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are just one hour away from kickoff in MetLife Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

OL Cade Mays

WR Laviska Shenault

DL Phil Hoskins

DE Amaré Barno

LB Brandon Smith

NEW YORK GIANTS

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

DB Jason Pinnock

DB Aaron Robinson

DB Nick McCloud

LB Azeez Ojulari

OL Tyre Phillips

