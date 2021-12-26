Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Buccaneers
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB P.J. Walker
LB Kamal Martin
DE Frank Herron
DT Phil Hoskins
LT Cameron Erving
DE Darryl Johnson
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
QB Kyle Trask
P Bradley Pinion
WR Mike Evans
CB Pierre Desir
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
LB Jason Pierre-Paul
