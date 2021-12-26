List of Inactives for Panthers vs Buccaneers

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB P.J. Walker

LB Kamal Martin

DE Frank Herron

DT Phil Hoskins

LT Cameron Erving

DE Darryl Johnson

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

QB Kyle Trask

P Bradley Pinion

WR Mike Evans

CB Pierre Desir

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

LB Jason Pierre-Paul

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.