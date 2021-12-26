Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Buccaneers

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    QB P.J. Walker

    LB Kamal Martin

    DE Frank Herron

    DT Phil Hoskins

    LT Cameron Erving

    DE Darryl Johnson

    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

    QB Kyle Trask

    P Bradley Pinion

    WR Mike Evans

    CB Pierre Desir

    S Antoine Winfield Jr.

    LB Jason Pierre-Paul

