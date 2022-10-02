List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Raheem Blackshear

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

OL Cade Mays

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

DE Amaré Barno

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR AJ Green

LB Ezekiel Turner

LB Jesse Luketa

RB Keaontay Ingram

LB Myjai Sanders

OL Lecitus Smith

DL Rashard Lawrence

