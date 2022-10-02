List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cardinals
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
RB Raheem Blackshear
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
OL Cade Mays
DT Phil Hoskins
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DE Amaré Barno
ARIZONA CARDINALS
WR AJ Green
LB Ezekiel Turner
LB Jesse Luketa
RB Keaontay Ingram
LB Myjai Sanders
OL Lecitus Smith
DL Rashard Lawrence
