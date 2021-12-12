List of Inactives for Panthers vs Falcons

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Shi Smith

OL John Miller

OL Michael Jordan

QB Matt Barkley

S Kenny Robinson

DE Darryl Johnson

LB Frankie Luvu

ATLANTA FALCONS INACTIVES

QB Josh Rosen

S Richie Grant

OL Josh Andrews

LB Ade Ogundeji

DL Tyeler Davison

DL Jonathan Bullard

