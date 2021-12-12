Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Falcons
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Shi Smith
OL John Miller
OL Michael Jordan
QB Matt Barkley
S Kenny Robinson
DE Darryl Johnson
LB Frankie Luvu
ATLANTA FALCONS INACTIVES
QB Josh Rosen
S Richie Grant
OL Josh Andrews
LB Ade Ogundeji
DL Tyeler Davison
DL Jonathan Bullard
