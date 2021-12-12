Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Falcons

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    WR Shi Smith

    OL John Miller

    OL Michael Jordan

    QB Matt Barkley

    S Kenny Robinson

    DE Darryl Johnson

    LB Frankie Luvu

    ATLANTA FALCONS INACTIVES

    QB Josh Rosen

    S Richie Grant

    OL Josh Andrews

    LB Ade Ogundeji

    DL Tyeler Davison

    DL Jonathan Bullard

