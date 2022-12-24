List of Inactives for Panthers vs Lions
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Rashard Higgins
OT Larnel Coleman
DE Amaré Barno
DETROIT LIONS INACTIVES
G Kayode Awosika
DL Michael Brockers
DL Austin Bryant
RB Jason Cabinda
S DeShon Elliot
G Ross Pierschbacher
RB Craig Reynolds
