List of Inactives for Panthers vs Lions

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

OT Larnel Coleman

DE Amaré Barno

DETROIT LIONS INACTIVES

G Kayode Awosika

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

RB Jason Cabinda

S DeShon Elliot

G Ross Pierschbacher

RB Craig Reynolds

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.