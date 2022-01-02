List of Inactives for Panthers vs Saints

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB Stephon Gilmore

S Sean Chandler

DE Azur Kamara

OT Cameron Erving

OG Deonte Brown

DE Austin Larkin

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INACTIVES

LT Terron Armstead

QB Ian Book

RB Mark Inrgram II

C Erik McCoy

CB Bradley Roby

WR Tre'Quan Smith

S Marcus Williams

