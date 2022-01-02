Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Saints

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    CB Stephon Gilmore

    S Sean Chandler

    DE Azur Kamara

    OT Cameron Erving

    OG Deonte Brown

    DE Austin Larkin

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INACTIVES

    LT Terron Armstead

    QB Ian Book

    RB Mark Inrgram II

    C Erik McCoy

    CB Bradley Roby

    WR Tre'Quan Smith

    S Marcus Williams

