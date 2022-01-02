Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Saints
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
CB Stephon Gilmore
S Sean Chandler
DE Azur Kamara
OT Cameron Erving
OG Deonte Brown
DE Austin Larkin
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INACTIVES
LT Terron Armstead
QB Ian Book
RB Mark Inrgram II
C Erik McCoy
CB Bradley Roby
WR Tre'Quan Smith
S Marcus Williams
