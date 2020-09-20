SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

On Friday, the Carolina Panthers announced that DT Kawann Short (foot), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion), and OG Dennis Daley (ankle) would be OUT for today's game vs Tampa Bay. Rookie corner Stanley Thomas-Oliver was also found on the inactives list today and has been dealing with a hamstring.

The Panthers also decided to move Will Grier to the inactive list, which means P.J. Walker will serve as the team's backup quarterback for week two. 

Here's a full look at Carolina's inactives and lineup changes:

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

DE Shareef Miller

OG Dennis Daley

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

DT Kawann Short

LINEUP CHANGES

Michael Schofield to start at LG for Dennis Daley

Stephen Weatherly to start at DE for Yetur Gross-Matos

Zach Kerr to start at DT for Kawann Short

Jeremy Chinn will start at SAM

Rasul Douglas will start at CB over Troy Pride Jr.

FLIP CARD CHANGES

DT Woodrow Hamilton was activated from the practice squad (9/19)

For more coverage on today's Panthers game, click here for LIVE UPDATES!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 2 Forecasts: The All Panthers Staff Makes Their Predictions

Picking the winners of week two in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer

Panthers Aim to Improve Pass Rush in Week Two

Pressuring Tom Brady is one of the keys to victory

Jason Hewitt

by

jaltorfer

OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign CB Trumaine Johnson and K Kai Forbath

Carolina makes a slew of moves before Sunday's game

Schuyler Callihan

Players to Watch: Panthers @ Bucs

Eight guys to keep your eyes on this Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Behind Enemy Lines with Tampa Bay Bucs Insider Jon Ledyard

The Tampa Bay Bucs present a lot of challenges and Jon Ledyard of the Pewter Report provides us with a ton of insight

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers @ Buccaneers

The Panthers may not be favored, but can they cover the spread?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Feel Confident in Ability to Slow Down Tampa's Trio of Tight Ends

This week will be a stiff challenge for the Panthers defense

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Bucs Preview

Jason Hewitt and Schuyler Callihan preview the Panthers week two matchup vs Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule Talks Panthers Emergency Quarterbacks

Three key names were mentioned for this role

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

Bravvion Roy & Zach Kerr Must Step Up with Short Ruled OUT

Carolina will be a little shorthanded this weekend when they travel to Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan