List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers

On Friday, the Carolina Panthers announced that DT Kawann Short (foot), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion), and OG Dennis Daley (ankle) would be OUT for today's game vs Tampa Bay. Rookie corner Stanley Thomas-Oliver was also found on the inactives list today and has been dealing with a hamstring.

The Panthers also decided to move Will Grier to the inactive list, which means P.J. Walker will serve as the team's backup quarterback for week two.

Here's a full look at Carolina's inactives and lineup changes:

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

DE Shareef Miller

OG Dennis Daley

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

DT Kawann Short

LINEUP CHANGES

Michael Schofield to start at LG for Dennis Daley

Stephen Weatherly to start at DE for Yetur Gross-Matos

Zach Kerr to start at DT for Kawann Short

Jeremy Chinn will start at SAM

Rasul Douglas will start at CB over Troy Pride Jr.

FLIP CARD CHANGES

DT Woodrow Hamilton was activated from the practice squad (9/19)

