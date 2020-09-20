List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers
Schuyler Callihan
On Friday, the Carolina Panthers announced that DT Kawann Short (foot), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion), and OG Dennis Daley (ankle) would be OUT for today's game vs Tampa Bay. Rookie corner Stanley Thomas-Oliver was also found on the inactives list today and has been dealing with a hamstring.
The Panthers also decided to move Will Grier to the inactive list, which means P.J. Walker will serve as the team's backup quarterback for week two.
Here's a full look at Carolina's inactives and lineup changes:
INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
DE Shareef Miller
OG Dennis Daley
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
DT Kawann Short
LINEUP CHANGES
Michael Schofield to start at LG for Dennis Daley
Stephen Weatherly to start at DE for Yetur Gross-Matos
Zach Kerr to start at DT for Kawann Short
Jeremy Chinn will start at SAM
Rasul Douglas will start at CB over Troy Pride Jr.
FLIP CARD CHANGES
DT Woodrow Hamilton was activated from the practice squad (9/19)
For more coverage on today's Panthers game, click here for LIVE UPDATES!
