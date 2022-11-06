List of Inactives: Panthers at Bengals

Panthers Inactives:

SAF Juston Burris

RB Chuba Hubbard

TE Stephen Sullivan

WR Rashard Higgins

LB Arron Mosby

OT Larnel Coleman

Bengals Inactives:

WR Ja'Marr Chase

CB Mike Hilton

CB Tre Flowers

DT Josh Tupou

RB Trayveon Williams

OT D'Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

