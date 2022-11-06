List of Inactives: Panthers at Bengals
All of the players set to miss today's game.
Panthers Inactives:
SAF Juston Burris
RB Chuba Hubbard
TE Stephen Sullivan
WR Rashard Higgins
LB Arron Mosby
OT Larnel Coleman
Bengals Inactives:
WR Ja'Marr Chase
CB Mike Hilton
CB Tre Flowers
DT Josh Tupou
RB Trayveon Williams
OT D'Ante Smith
OG Jackson Carman
