List of Inactives: Panthers at Falcons
A look at who is out for Sunday's division matchup.
Panthers inactives:
RB Chuba Hubbard
LB Aaron Mosby
WR Rashard Higgins
DT Dayvion Nixon
OT Larnel Coleman
Falcons inactives:
CB A.J. Terrell
S Jaylinn Hawkins
LB Nate Landman
OLB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
DL Matt Dickerson
