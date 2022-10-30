Skip to main content
List of Inactives: Panthers at Falcons

List of Inactives: Panthers at Falcons

A look at who is out for Sunday's division matchup.
Panthers inactives:

RB Chuba Hubbard

LB Aaron Mosby

WR Rashard Higgins

DT Dayvion Nixon

OT Larnel Coleman

Falcons inactives:

CB A.J. Terrell

S Jaylinn Hawkins

LB  Nate Landman

OLB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

