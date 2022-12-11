Panthers Activate DE Henry Anderson

After suffering a "minor stroke" in late October, Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson is making his return to the field today against the Seattle Seahawks. Well, he'll be available to play at least as the Panthers activated him on Saturday afternoon. In order to make room for Anderson on the active roster, the team waived cornerback Tae Hayes.

Earlier this week, Anderson revealed what happened and then proceeded to discuss his return to play process.

"Did a bunch of testing. Blood tests and stuff like that. I don't know what all the tests were that they did, but just trying to make sure that I don't have any conditions with my blood or heart or anything that predisposed me to another one. The tests came back negative. Everything looked good. Spoke to a bunch of different doctors and just wanted to make sure that everything was good to go. There wasn't anything that they could point to and say that's what caused it."

In six games with the Panthers this season, Anderson has totaled 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Seahawks is set for 4:25 p.m. EST.

