Panthers Announce Starting Lineups vs Colts
Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced today's offensive and defensive starters for their preseason game at Indianapolis.
OFFENSE
QB PJ Walker
RB Chuba Hubbard
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR Brandon Zylstra
TE Tommy Tremble
TE Colin Thompson
LT Trent Scott
LG Matt Kaskey
C Sam Tecklenburg
RG Deonte Brown
RT Brady Christensen
DEFENSE
DE Marquis Haynes
DT Daviyon Nixon
DT Bravvion Roy
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
SAM Frankie Luvu
MIKE Josh Bynes
WILL Jonathan Celestin
CB Rashaan Melvin
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
SS Sean Chandler
FS Sam Franklin
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.