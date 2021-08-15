Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Panthers Announce Starting Lineups vs Colts

The lineup for today's game is officially set.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced today's offensive and defensive starters for their preseason game at Indianapolis.

OFFENSE

QB PJ Walker

RB Chuba Hubbard

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR Brandon Zylstra

TE Tommy Tremble

TE Colin Thompson

LT Trent Scott

LG Matt Kaskey

C Sam Tecklenburg

RG Deonte Brown 

RT Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE Marquis Haynes

DT Daviyon Nixon

DT Bravvion Roy

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

SAM Frankie Luvu

MIKE Josh Bynes

WILL Jonathan Celestin

CB Rashaan Melvin

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS Sean Chandler

FS Sam Franklin

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14791568_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Panthers Announce Starting Lineups vs Colts

USATSI_16474244_168388579_lowres
Game Day

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Colts

USATSI_16559840_168388579_lowres
Game Day

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Colts

USATSI_15130963_168388579_lowres
GM Report

3 Things to Watch for in Sunday's Preseason Opener vs Colts

Untitled design
GM Report

Early Odds for Panthers vs Jets

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 9.27.57 AM
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: S Sean Chandler Player Profile

Untitled design
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Announce 2021 Jersey Schedule

USATSI_16467785_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Roundtable: Who Has the Most Pressure in This Week's Preseason Game vs Colts?