Panthers Announce Starting Lineups vs Colts

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced today's offensive and defensive starters for their preseason game at Indianapolis.

OFFENSE

QB PJ Walker

RB Chuba Hubbard

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR Brandon Zylstra

TE Tommy Tremble

TE Colin Thompson

LT Trent Scott

LG Matt Kaskey

C Sam Tecklenburg

RG Deonte Brown

RT Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE Marquis Haynes

DT Daviyon Nixon

DT Bravvion Roy

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

SAM Frankie Luvu

MIKE Josh Bynes

WILL Jonathan Celestin

CB Rashaan Melvin

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS Sean Chandler

FS Sam Franklin

