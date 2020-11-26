SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Panthers vs Vikings: The Latest Chapter in the Teddy Bridgewater Story

Josh Altorfer

Jan 10, 2016

Teddy Bridgewater has led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North division title and a home playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. The January winds are swirling making it feel like -25 degrees at kickoff. The Vikings are playing outdoors at TCF Bank Stadium while they wait for the completion of their brand new indoor venue, U.S. Bank Stadium. 

The score is 10-9 Seahawks. There are one minute and forty-two seconds left in the game. The Vikings have the ball at their own 39-yard line. Teddy throws a deep pass down the right sideline and it falls incomplete but the Seattle defender is flagged for pass interference. Teddy drops back again and completes a pass to his tight end who brings it all the way down to the Seahawks' 18 yard-line. The Vikings run the ball a few times with All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to drain the clock. 

Kicker Blair Walsh is set up perfectly for the game-winning field goal. He is three-for-three on the day. He's even hit a 47-yarder. This one is just 27 yards out. The ball is on the left hash. The snap is perfect. The hold is perfect. Walsh pushes it left and all of the air is sucked out of Minnesota - he missed. The Seahawks advance to the divisional round and the Vikings season is over. Not all hope is lost, however. One thing is certain: the future is bright for young quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Aug 30, 2016

Teddy is getting ready to defend the NFC North title. Just two days prior, he completed 12-16 of his passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' third preseason game. The third preseason game is usually referred to as the dress rehearsal for the regular season. Teddy looked as sharp as he did the previous season. 

Teddy drops back in a normal everyday drill like he has done thousands of times throughout his football-playing life. He plants his foot and then hits the turf with no defenders around him. It was a non-contact drill. Teammates are distraught. They know all too well what this means. Their starting quarterback is on the grass and not getting up. 10 minutes later an ambulance arrives and it is all but confirmed that Teddy has torn the ACL in his left knee along with other structural damage.

The 23-year-old quarterback was poised to lead his team back to the postseason. Now he is looking at a long road of rehabilitation if he hopes to get back to the player that he used to be. His career in the NFL is in question.

May 1, 2017

Almost a full year after Teddy suffered the knee injury the Vikings choose to decline the quarterback's fifth-year option. This would allow the former first-round pick to hit free agency in 2018. Minnesota has chosen to look at other options to find their franchise quarterback. A title that at one point was thought to be reserved for Mr. Bridgewater.

Nov 29, 2020

Bridgewater is back under center as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Teddy will travel to U.S. Bank Stadium only he won't be wearing purple. He will be wearing the Carolina Panther logo on the side of his sparkling silver helmet. 

The NFL is a business first and foremost. Each team does what they think is in the best interest of their main goal which is winning. Nobody can really blame the Vikings for moving on from an injured quarterback in favor of a healthy one. Teddy is not a guy that seems to hold grudges nor does he carry a chip on his shoulder. Still, there has to be a little added motivation for the upcoming matchup. Teddy's story has been a very interesting one. This seems to be the full-circle moment. It would be nice to complete it with a victory. 

Teddy on returning to Minnesota:

"Each week, my mind turns a page and focuses on what's next. I'm aware that I get the opportunity to go back to Minnesota, play a game there, get to see some familiar faces again but at the end of the day what is most important is coming out of that game with a victory. For me, it's just another opportunity to do what I love to do, you can't make these games bigger than what they are. I'm aware of the storyline and the build up but it's the most important game because it's the next game."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Case for a Brian Burns Pro Bowl Bid

Why fans should vote for the best player on the Panthers' defense

Jason Hewitt

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/25

The latest on the Panthers' injury front

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Release Week 12 Depth Chart

The Panthers have updated their depth chart ahead of this week's game

Schuyler Callihan

JUST IN: Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Play Sunday vs Vikings

Barring any setbacks, the Panthers will have Teddy Bridgewater back this week

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Do Not Expect RB Christian McCaffrey to Play vs Vikings

The Panthers will likely be without their star running back once again

Schuyler Callihan

Player Reactions to the Panthers' Week 11 Shutout

The Panthers pitched a 20-0 shutout vs Detroit this past Sunday and were excited to talk about it

Schuyler Callihan

Brian Burns Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had a terrific game this past Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Vikings

Getting you all set for this week's Carolina Panthers game!

Schuyler Callihan

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' Final 5 Games of the Season

Can the Panthers climb their way up to .500?

Schuyler Callihan

Former Panthers LB Sam Mills Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HoF

Panthers legendary linebacker with a chance to get to Canton

Schuyler Callihan