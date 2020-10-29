Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

The All Panthers staff makes their picks for tonight's Carolina Panthers game
Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 17, Falcons 14

Not that I believe in either defense, but this game could be a bit sloppy with the rainy weather that is suppose to be around during gametime. Mike Davis has his best game of the season, maybe not statistically but regardless he's going to have to play well tonight for the Panthers to be able to move the ball in this nasty weather.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 31, Falcons 27

The Falcons will have Julio Jones this time around, which could cause more problems for the Carolina defense. However, the Falcons defense shouldn’t be able to stop the explosive weapons that Carolina has, with or without Christian McCaffrey. Mike Davis has proven that he can bully this defense before, and he can do it again. I expect the receiving corps to have another solid day of production as well. The team that will make more plays on defense will win this game, and that’s why I believe the Panthers will get the job done.

Bill Riccette: Panthers 31, Falcons 21

Falcons could have a limited Julio Jones and Russell Gage and they’re on a short week. How do they respond, too, from that devastating loss on Sunday to the Lions? Teddy has one of his best days of the season in the first meeting with the Falcons and he could be poised for a repeat performance.

Josh Altorfer: Panthers 30, Falcons 27

This game should be more of a high-scoring affair than the first matchup. Both offenses are clicking and both defenses have been struggling recently. It is extremely tough to beat a team twice in one season but I believe Carolina has the advantage and the opportunity to do so.

