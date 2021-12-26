Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Score Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

    The All Panthers staff makes their picks for today's game.
    Schuyler Callihan: Buccaneers 19, Panthers 13

    Unfortunately this game is bad timing for the Carolina Panthers in that Tom Brady is coming off a 9-0 loss. However, you could also view it as good timing considering the Bucs will not have RB Leonard Fournette, WR Mike Evans, and WR Chris Godwin who all went down to injury a week ago. 

    Cam Newton will get the start for Carolina but Sam Darnold is expected to play a ton of snaps and likely lead the offense for the majority of the day. I'm not sure what to expect from Darnold after missing the last several games and the last time we saw him, he was extremely inefficient against the New England Patriots. 

    I have Carolina leading at the half 10-6 but Tampa Bay will own the second half and walk out of Charlotte with a 19-13 victory.

    Matt Alquiza: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 10

    The return of Sam Darnold will leave Panthers fans with nothing but coal in their stocking this holiday season. The Bucs may be without three of their best skill position players, but it truly don’t matter on the field this Sunday. The turnover prone Panthers offense will gift the Bucs with at least one short field and Tom Brady has made a career on taking advantage of poorly timed turnovers. It’s hard to see this one even being slightly competitive, and at this point in the season it may be in the teams best interest to improve their draft stock rather than their win/loss ratio.

