Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Bears

Schuyler Callihan

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: EVEN

1 Star play on Panthers: One stat I do not like with the Chicago Bears is that they have failed to score any points in the third quarter in all five of their games. Carolina does a great job of playing ball control and knows how to drain the clock in the 4th quarter. The Panthers have won three straight games when leading heading into the 4th quarter. If Chicago gets shutout again in the 3rd, it's likely going to result in a win for Carolina. These two teams are very similar in a lot of aspects, which makes me hesitant to go higher than a one star play.

Over/Under: 45

1 Star play on the over: This total is right about where it should be. I believe this will be a low-scoring affair that sees multiple turnovers by both defenses. I've got the Panthers sneaking out a 23-21 win, just getting the under by a smidge. Again, not a play I really love and is likely one I would stay away from. 

