Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

Schuyler Callihan

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR -2 

2 Star play on Panthers covering: Despite the Panthers not having Christian McCaffrey, I think the Panthers will be able to muscle out another win for the season sweep over the Falcons. I'm not in love with this play because I have the Panthers winning by just three but there's a better chance of Carolina winning by more than one score than Atlanta winning outright. 

Over/Under: 51

4 Star play on the under: The weather is not suppose to be very good tonight with their being a 80% chance of rain and there is also a tropical storm warning that will be going into effect during the day. This has the makings of a sloppy game and I wouldn't have any confidence in the over hitting in this one. I've got Carolina winning a low-scoring affair, 17-14.

